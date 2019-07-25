A Preview Of Piper Jaffray's Q2 Earnings
On Friday, July 26, Piper Jaffray (NYSE: PJC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Piper Jaffray is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Piper Jaffray modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $164.58 million.
Piper Jaffray EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 92 cents. Revenue was $173.92 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 13.04%. Sales would have fallen 5.37% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.190
|1.64
|1.58
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.570
|1.99
|1.86
|0.92
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Piper Jaffray are up 0.3%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Piper Jaffray stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Piper Jaffray is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.piperjaffray.com/3col.aspx?id=129