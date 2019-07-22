Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Zions Bancorp reporting earnings of $1.10 per share on sales of $725.50 million.

In the same quarter last year, Zions Bancorp reported earnings per share of 89 cents on sales of $686.00 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 23.60% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.76% from the same quarter last year. Zions Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.050 1.05 0.96 0.92 EPS Actual 1.040 1.08 1.04 0.89

Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorp were trading at $45.54 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Zions Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zions Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/calendar.aspx?iid=100501