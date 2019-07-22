Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Logitech International's Q1 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Logitech International will report earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $632.33 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.94% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 3.92% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.300 0.67 0.43 0.27 0.22 EPS Actual 0.380 0.79 0.49 0.34 0.32

Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International were trading at $39.12 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Logitech International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.