On Monday, July 22, Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Cadence Design Systems analysts model for earnings of 53 cents per share on sales of $579.48 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cadence Design Systems reported EPS of 45 cents on revenue of $518.39 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 17.78% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 11.78% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.47 0.41 0.4 EPS Actual 0.540 0.52 0.49 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Cadence Design Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cadence Design Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.