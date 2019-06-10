HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 11. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to HD Supply Holdings' Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

HD Supply Holdings earnings will be near 81 cents per share on sales of $1.49 billion, according to analysts.

HD Supply Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 70 cents. Sales were $1.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 15.71 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 7.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. HD Supply Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.99 0.96 0.64 EPS Actual 0.7 1 0.99 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on HD Supply Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

HD Supply Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zkzws9mk