Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, June 10. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Ascena Retail Group's per-share loss will be near 37 cents on sales of $1.43 billion, according to Wall Street analysts.

Ascena Retail Group reported a loss of 8 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.50 billion. Sales would have fallen 4.86 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.26 0.02 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.26 0.06 0.07 -0.08

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Ascena Retail Group have declined 72.98 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ascena Retail Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ascena Retail Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/o9r2cuzv