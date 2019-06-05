Market Overview

A Preview Of Ciena's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 05, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 6. Here's Benzinga's look at Ciena's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 41 cents and sales around $819.00 million.

Ciena EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 23 cents. Revenue was $729.98 million. Revenue would be up 12.20 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.3 0.48 0.36 0.3
EPS Actual 0.33 0.48 0.48 0.23

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 50.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Ciena stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ciena is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

