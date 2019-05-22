On Thursday, May 23, Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Weibo EPS is expected to be around 52 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $398.82 million.

In the same quarter last year, Weibo reported earnings per share of 50 cents on revenue of $349.88 million. Sales would be up 13.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.7 0.66 0.47 EPS Actual 0.8 0.75 0.68 0.5

Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo were trading at $52.62 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Weibo stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Weibo is scheduled to hold the call at 7:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vpf6o8xz