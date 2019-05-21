On Wednesday, May 22, CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 66 cents and sales around $88.55 million.

CSW Industrials EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 51 cents. Sales were $83.46 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 29.41 percent. Sales would be up 6.09 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.67 0.76 EPS Actual 0.46 0.79 0.76 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating CSW Industrials stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

CSW Industrials is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3wroajp9