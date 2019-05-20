Ship Finance Intl (NYSE: SFL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Ship Finance Intl will report earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $116.56 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ship Finance Intl reported earnings per share of 24 cents on sales of $92.34 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 4.17 percent. Revenue would be up 26.22 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.27 0.25 0.21 0.26 EPS Actual 0.2 0.28 0.15 0.24 0.24

Stock Performance

Shares of Ship Finance Intl were trading at $13.04 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Ship Finance Intl stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ship Finance Intl's conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.sflcorp.com/calendar/