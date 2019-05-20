On Tuesday, May 21, Ituran Location (NASDAQ: ITRN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ituran Location reporting earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $86.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ituran Location announced EPS of 54 cents on revenue of $63 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 24.07 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 37.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 EPS Actual 0.74 0.6 0.57 0.54 0.47

Stock Performance

Shares of Ituran Location were trading at $33.82 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Ituran Location stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ituran Location's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: