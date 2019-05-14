On Wednesday, May 15, Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Alibaba EPS is expected to be around 97 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $13.32 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.59 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 34.91 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.07 1.21 0.88 EPS Actual 1.77 1.4 1.22 0.91

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Alibaba have declined 12.53 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Alibaba stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Alibaba's conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings

