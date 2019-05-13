Hydrogenics (NASDAQ: HYGS) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 14. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Hydrogenics first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Hydrogenics have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 12 cents on revenue of $10.14 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hydrogenics reported EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $8.14 million. Revenue would be up 24.46 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.07 -0.12 -0.12 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.2 -0.22 -0.31 -0.13 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Hydrogenics have declined 4.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Hydrogenics stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hydrogenics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uwo34zmq