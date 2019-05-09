Don't be caught off-guard: Equifax (NYSE: EFX) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 9.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's first-quarter earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Equifax reporting earnings of $1.20 per share on sales of $848.93 million.

In the same quarter last year, Equifax reported EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $865.7 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 16.08 percent. Revenue would be down 1.94 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.42 1.54 1.37 1.35 EPS Actual 1.38 1.41 1.56 1.43 1.39

Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax were trading at $120. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Equifax stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.