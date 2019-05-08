New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 9. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting New Age Beverages to report a loss of 1 cent per share. Revenue will likely be around $61.5 million, according to the consensus estimate.

New Age Beverages's loss in the same period a year ago was 7 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $11.55 million. Revenue would be have grown 432.10 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.08 -0.09 -0.07 -0.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 179.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on New Age Beverages stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. The New Age Beverages conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

