Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 23 cents and sales around $2.54 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper reported a per-share profit of 98 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.59 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 76.53 percent. Sales would be up 59.35 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.3 1.03 1.16 EPS Actual 0.3 0.3 1.3 0.98 1.19

Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper were trading at $29.06 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Keurig Dr Pepper stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.