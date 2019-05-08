Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May. 8. Here's Benzinga's look at Veritone's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Veritone EPS loss will likely be near 85 cents while revenue will be around $11.58 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Veritone reported an EPS loss of 81 cents on revenue of $4.38 million. Sales would be up 163.90 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.78 -0.85 -0.79 -0.6 EPS Actual -0.92 -0.86 -0.88 -0.81 -0.83

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Veritone have declined 71.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Veritone stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Veritone is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.