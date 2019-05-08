Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Albemarle analysts model for earnings of $1.25 per share on sales of $817 million.

Albemarle reported a per-share profit of $1.30 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $821.62 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.85 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 0.56 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.25 1.28 1.21 1.21 EPS Actual 1.53 1.31 1.36 1.3 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Albemarle have declined 24.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Albemarle stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.