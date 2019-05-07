MeetMe (NASDAQ: MEET) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MeetMe reporting earnings of 8 cents per share on sales of $47.8 million.

In the same quarter last year, MeetMe reported EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $37.63 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 60 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 27 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.08 0.06 0.02 0.11 EPS Actual 0.12 0.1 0.08 0.05 0.12

Stock Performance

Shares of MeetMe were trading at $5.80 as of May 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 107.89 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating MeetMe stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

MeetMe is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3iuowm6d