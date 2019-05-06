Lannett Co (NYSE: LCI) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, May 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Lannett's third-quarter earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Lannett EPS is expected to be around 64 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $156.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lannett posted EPS of 80 cents on sales of $174.38 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 20 percent. Revenue would be down 10.45 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.39 0.64 0.79 EPS Actual 0.86 0.44 0.64 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Lannett stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lannett is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lci/mediaframe/30314/indexr.html