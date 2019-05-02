Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Expedia's first-quarter earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Expedia to report a loss of 38 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.69 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Expedia's loss in the same period a year ago was 36 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $2.31 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.56 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 16.40 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.08 3.15 0.89 -0.37 1.15 EPS Actual 1.24 3.65 1.45 -0.36 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Expedia stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Expedia's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/no9vw98s