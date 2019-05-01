On Thursday, May 2, Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) will release its latest earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Penn National Gaming reporting earnings of 40 cents per share on sales of $1.30 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Penn National Gaming posted EPS of 48 cents on sales of $816 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.67 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 59.30 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.41 0.45 0.5 0.42 0.18 EPS Actual -0.37 0.38 0.57 0.48 -0.03

Stock Performance

Shares of Penn National Gaming were trading at $21.67 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Penn National Gaming stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Penn National Gaming is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mxvv7wz2