A Preview Of Dunkin Brands Group's Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 01, 2019 2:41pm   Comments
Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group earnings of 62 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $312.3 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Sales would be up 3.64 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Dunkin Brands Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.73 0.74 0.53 0.63
EPS Actual 0.68 0.83 0.77 0.62 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Dunkin Brands Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dunkin Brands Group's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qtdazfco

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

