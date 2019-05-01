Sothebys (NYSE: BID) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Sothebys first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Sothebys have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $179.9 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sothebys reported earnings of 9 cents on sales of $195.79 million. Sales would be down 8.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.5 -0.62 1.56 -0.22 1.33 EPS Actual 1.74 -0.41 1.09 0.09 1.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sothebys stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sothebys conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://sothebys.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations