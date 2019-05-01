On Wednesday, May 1, Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cimpress will report earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $667.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cimpress reported a loss per share of 7 cents on sales of $636.06 million. Revenue would be have grown 4.95 percent from the same quarter last year. Cimpress's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.38 -0.22 0.09 0.17 EPS Actual 2.17 -0.47 0.33 -0.07

Stock Performance

Shares of Cimpress were trading at $90.4 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cimpress stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cimpress's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.cimpress.com/events/event-details/q3-2019-cimpress-nv-earnings-release