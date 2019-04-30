II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's third-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

II-VI EPS will likely be near 65 cents while revenue will be around $339.93 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, II-VI reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $294.74 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent an 80.56 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 15.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.56 0.44 0.41 EPS Actual 0.71 0.56 0.52 0.36

Stock Performance

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on II-VI stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. II-VI's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mw2cebep