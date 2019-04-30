Humana (NYSE: HUM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Humana reporting earnings of $4.29 per share on revenue of $15.80 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Humana posted a profit of $3.36 on sales of $1.52 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 27.68 percent. Sales would be have grown 941.53 percent from the same quarter last year. Humana's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.53 4.26 3.78 3.19 2 EPS Actual 2.65 4.58 3.96 3.36 2.06

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Humana have declined 13.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Humana stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Humana's Q1 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.humana.com/