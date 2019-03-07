Vail Resorts Q2 Earnings Outlook
Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Mar. 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect Vail Resorts earnings of $4.92 per share. Revenue will likely be around $848.41 million, according to the consensus estimate.
If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 20 percent. Revenue would be up 15.5 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-2.25
|6.12
|3.6
|EPS Actual
|-2.66
|-2.07
|6.17
|4.1
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Vail Resorts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Vail Resorts is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bxfmanu5
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.