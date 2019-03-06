On Wednesday, Mar. 6, Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Guidewire Software reporting earnings of 19 cents per share on sales of $159.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, Guidewire Software announced EPS of 33 cents on revenue of $163.78 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 42.42 percent. Sales would be down 2.47 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.76 -0.01 0.19 EPS Actual 0.36 0.81 0.05 0.33

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 4.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Guidewire Software stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Guidewire Software's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.guidewire.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=248177&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5277913