On Monday, March 4, Famous Dave's of America (NASDAQ: DAVE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Famous Dave's of America's EPS to be near 6 cents on sales of $11.36 million.

In the same quarter last year, Famous Dave's of America reported an EPS loss of 1 cent on revenue of $12.53 million. Sales would be down 9.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.14 0.07 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.16 0.19 0.13 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Famous Dave's of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Famous Dave's of America is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.famousdaves.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events