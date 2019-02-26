Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Weight Watchers
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 26, 2019 8:54am   Comments
Weight Watchers (NYSE: WTW) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Weight Watchers's EPS to be near 60 cents on sales of $347.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Weight Watchers reported EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $312.5 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 62.16 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 11.09 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Weight Watchers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.99 0.88 0.06 0.31
EPS Actual 0.94 1.01 0.31 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Weight Watchers. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Weight Watchers's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xiyf4ovr

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

