TiVo Q4 Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, Feb. 26, TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for TiVo is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 28 cents and sales around $173.85 million.
In the same quarter last year, TiVo reported earnings per share of 48 cents on sales of $214.23 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 41.67 percent. Sales would be down 18.85 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.27
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.2
|0.26
|0.31
|0.48
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of TiVo have declined 15.37 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on TiVo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
TiVo's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6a45n4ab
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.