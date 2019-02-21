Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Acacia Communications EPS will likely be near 35 cents while revenue will be around $102.87 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Acacia Communications posted earnings of 27 cents on sales of $86.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 29.63 percent. Sales would be up 18.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.08 0.06 0.25 EPS Actual 0.42 -0.08 0.1 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.89 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Acacia Communications stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Acacia Communications's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mrdzrgwt