Visteon (NYSE: VC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Visteon EPS is expected to be around $1.03, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $716.79 million.

Visteon earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.64. Quarterly sales came in at $797 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 37.20 percent. Sales would be down 10.06 percent from the year-ago period. Visteon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.48 1.8 1.73 EPS Actual 1.12 1.37 2.08 1.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Visteon stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Visteon's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.visteon.com/