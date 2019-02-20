Q4 Earnings Preview For Boston Beer
On Wednesday, Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of $1.70 and sales around $227.86 million.
Revenue would be have grown 10.44 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|3.35
|2.77
|0.3
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|3.21
|1.98
|0.55
|0.84
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 41.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Boston Beer stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Boston Beer is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/en6fnccx
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.