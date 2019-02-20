On Wednesday, Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.70 and sales around $227.86 million.

Revenue would be have grown 10.44 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 3.35 2.77 0.3 0.86 EPS Actual 3.21 1.98 0.55 0.84

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 41.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Boston Beer stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Boston Beer is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/en6fnccx