Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Avis Budget Group's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Avis Budget Group modeled for quarterly EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $2.05 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of 45 cents on sales of $2.02 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.78 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.54 percent on a year-over-year basis. Avis Budget Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 3.54 0.57 -1.06 0.21 EPS Actual 3.33 0.57 -0.74 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Avis Budget Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.