On Thursday, Feb. 14, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Yamana Gold will report earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $431.81 million.

Yamana Gold's loss in the same period a year ago was 5 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $478.8 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 60 percent. Revenue would be down 9.81 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 EPS Actual 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Yamana Gold. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.