Don't be caught off-guard: Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Sleep Number will report earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $407.51 million.

Sleep Number reported a per-share profit of 33 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $363.27 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 118.18 percent. Sales would be have grown 12.18 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.71 0 0.56 0.19 EPS Actual 0.75 0.02 0.52 0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sleep Number stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sleep Number's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/k8kypicm