Twilio Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: TWLO) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 12. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Twilio's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Twilio analysts model for earnings of 4 cents per share on sales of $185 million.

Twilio reported a per-share loss of 3 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $115.23 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 233.33 percent. Revenue would be up 60.55 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Twilio's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.05 -0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.07 0.03 -0.04 -0.03

Editor's note: Twilio's fourth-quarter earnings fell in-line with consensus estimates.

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 371.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Twilio. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Twilio's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.