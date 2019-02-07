Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 8. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings will be near 72 cents per share on sales of $4.09 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Goodyear Tire & Rubber announced EPS of 99 cents on revenue of $4.07 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 27.27 percent. Revenue would be have grown 0.47 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Goodyear Tire & Rubber's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.61 0.46 0.74 EPS Actual 0.68 0.62 0.5 0.99

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber have declined 35.95 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://corporate.goodyear.com/en-US/investors/events-presentations.html