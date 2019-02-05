On Wednesday, Feb. 6, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, GlaxoSmithKline analysts model for earnings of 67 cents per share on sales of $10.10 billion.

GlaxoSmithKline reported a per-share loss of 35 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $9.93 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 91.43 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 1.70 percent on a year-over-year basis. GlaxoSmithKline's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.78 0.69 0.66 EPS Actual 0.46 0.38 0.34 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating GlaxoSmithKline stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GlaxoSmithKline's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/investors/financial-calendar/