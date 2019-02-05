General Motors (NYSE: GM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 6. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.22 and sales around $36.55 billion.

In the same quarter last year, General Motors reported EPS of $1.65 on revenue of $37.72 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 26.06 percent. Revenue would be down 3.09 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.78 1.28 1.37 EPS Actual 1.87 1.81 1.43 1.65

See Also: GM Pulls Ahead Of Ford In Just About All Competitions, Morgan Stanley Says

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on General Motors stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

General Motors Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/k29x6n48