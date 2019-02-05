Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Allstate
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2019 7:50am   Comments
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Allstate (NYSE: ALL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Allstate is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Allstate EPS will likely be near $1.16 while revenue will be around $8.23 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Allstate posted EPS of $2.09 on sales of $8.15 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 44.50 percent. Revenue would be up 1.02 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.95 1.49 2.31 1.53
EPS Actual 1.93 1.9 2.96 2.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Allstate stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

