On Monday, Feb. 4, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Gilead Sciences reporting earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.

Gilead Sciences reported EPS of $1.78 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.95 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.49 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 7.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.56 1.64 1.67 EPS Actual 1.84 1.91 1.48 1.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Gilead Sciences stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Gilead's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tjh5udjh