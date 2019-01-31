Market Overview

Deutsche Bank Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 31, 2019 1:51pm   Comments
On Friday, Feb. 1, Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Deutsche Bank reporting earnings of 5 cents per share on sales of $6.52 billion.

Deutsche Bank earnings in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of $1.30 per share and sales were $7.14 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 103.85 percent. Sales would be down 8.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. Deutsche Bank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.26 0.37 0.06
EPS Actual 0.11 0.04 0.07 -1.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Deutsche Bank stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

