Amazon Q4 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, Jan. 31, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Amazon will report earnings of $5.59 per share on revenue of $71.82 billion.
If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 160 percent. Sales would be up 18.80 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|3.12
|2.5
|1.27
|1.84
|EPS Actual
|5.75
|5.07
|3.27
|2.15
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Amazon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Amazon's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/64vixcqa
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.