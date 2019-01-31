On Thursday, Jan. 31, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Amazon will report earnings of $5.59 per share on revenue of $71.82 billion.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 160 percent. Sales would be up 18.80 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 3.12 2.5 1.27 1.84 EPS Actual 5.75 5.07 3.27 2.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Amazon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Amazon's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/64vixcqa