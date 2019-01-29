Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For McDonald's
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2019 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Related MCD
Apple Today, Powell Tomorrow: Busy Earnings And Fed Week Continues
Deal To Reopen Govt. Boosts Wall Street As Trade, Fed News Also Help
Starbucks: A High Quality Business For A Reasonable Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Jan. 30, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, McDonald's analysts model for earnings of $1.88 per share on sales of $5.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $1.71 on revenue of $5.34 billion. Sales would be down 3.18 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the McDonald's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2 1.92 1.68 1.58
EPS Actual 2.1 1.99 1.79 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on McDonald's stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

McDonald's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://mcdonalds.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1224565&tp_key=535ad4adc9

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

Apple Today, Powell Tomorrow: Busy Earnings And Fed Week Continues
Deal To Reopen Govt. Boosts Wall Street As Trade, Fed News Also Help
Stock Market Gets Lift On Deal To Reopen Govt.; Positive Trade, Fed News Also Help
The 'Amazon Effect' And How Bringg Helps Companies Gain More Customers
RBC Previews McDonald's Q4 And Looks Forward To 2019
Amarin, Caterpillar, McDonald's, Xilinx: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 24
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Alibaba Group Holding's Q3 Earnings Preview