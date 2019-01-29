On Wednesday, Jan. 30, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, McDonald's analysts model for earnings of $1.88 per share on sales of $5.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $1.71 on revenue of $5.34 billion. Sales would be down 3.18 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the McDonald's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2 1.92 1.68 1.58 EPS Actual 2.1 1.99 1.79 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on McDonald's stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

McDonald's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://mcdonalds.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1224565&tp_key=535ad4adc9