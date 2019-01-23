Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Union Pacific
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2019 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
Related UNP
KC Southern Joins The Move To Precision Railroading And Now It's Almost Unanimous
First Look: CSX Reports A Softer OR Than In The Third Quarter, But It's Still Better Than Last Year
Union Pacific Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Jan. 24, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Union Pacific earnings of $2.06 per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.74 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Union Pacific reported a profit of $1.53 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.45 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 34.64 percent. Sales would be have grown 5.32 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.1 1.93 1.66 1.53
EPS Actual 2.15 1.98 1.68 1.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Union Pacific stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Union Pacific's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/unp190124DYKje0O7.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UNP)

KC Southern Joins The Move To Precision Railroading And Now It's Almost Unanimous
First Look: CSX Reports A Softer OR Than In The Third Quarter, But It's Still Better Than Last Year
A Former Counsel Of The Chief Rail U.S Rail Regulator Wonders About Its Future Mission
Intermodal Rail Taking Growing Share Of Containers Out Of NY-NJ Ports
L.A. Warehouse Crunch Pushes Freight Into Northern California
Union Pacific: We Had A Very Good December After All, And Our OR Will Tick Up
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

McCormick's Q4 Earnings Preview