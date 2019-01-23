On Thursday, Jan. 24, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Union Pacific earnings of $2.06 per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.74 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Union Pacific reported a profit of $1.53 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.45 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 34.64 percent. Sales would be have grown 5.32 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.1 1.93 1.66 1.53 EPS Actual 2.15 1.98 1.68 1.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Union Pacific stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Union Pacific's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/unp190124DYKje0O7.html