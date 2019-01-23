Bristol-Myers Squibb Q4 Earnings Preview
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Bristol-Myers Squibb's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Bristol-Myers Squibb reporting earnings of 85 cents per share on sales of $5.99 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Bristol-Myers Squibb posted EPS of 68 cents on sales of $5.45 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results, earnings would be up 25.00 percent. Sales would be up 9.93 percent on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.88
|0.83
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|1.01
|0.94
|0.68
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Bristol-Myers Squibb's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1868013/41E2C4F8CF3E6AC564098D206ECDC05B