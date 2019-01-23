Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Bristol-Myers Squibb's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Bristol-Myers Squibb reporting earnings of 85 cents per share on sales of $5.99 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Bristol-Myers Squibb posted EPS of 68 cents on sales of $5.45 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results, earnings would be up 25.00 percent. Sales would be up 9.93 percent on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.88 0.83 0.67 EPS Actual 1.09 1.01 0.94 0.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1868013/41E2C4F8CF3E6AC564098D206ECDC05B