JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ: JBHT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 17. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect JB Hunt Transport's EPS to be near $1.50 on sales of $2.31 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JB Hunt Transport reported EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $1.99 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 66.67 percent. Revenue would be up 16.08 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.43 1.27 1.08 0.93 EPS Actual 1.47 1.37 1.07 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of JB Hunt Transport have declined 19.81 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on JB Hunt Transport stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

JB Hunt Transport's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.jbhunt.com/company/newsroom/